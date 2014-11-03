SHANGHAI Nov 3 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The municipal government of Beijing has taken a slew of
steps to ensure clean air during the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in the city on Nov. 10 and
11 among other APEC activities around that time.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The Chinese government is expected to continue taking
targeted easing steps to support the economy after an unexpected
low reading in the official manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index for October, economists say.
- Regulators will step up efforts to require listed firms to
enhance their governance, including better corporate information
disclosure, Zhuang Xinyi, vice chairman of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission, told a forum over the weekend.
CHINA DAILY
- China's media watchdog has strengthened regulations for
foreign television shows available on online streaming sites,
saying such shows must be reviewed by the watchdog before being
made available and have permits.
- China's box office revenues are forecast to hit 30 billion
yuan ($4.9 billion) in 2014, according to the country's film
association.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's pioneering experiment in financial reforms for the
private sector kicked off in the eastern city of Wenzhou
two-and-a-half years ago, has accumulated experiences to be
copied to other regions and will benefit the development of the
sector in the long term.
- Fresh funds are pouring into China's stock market after
its recent strong technical rebound and analysts believe that
the main Shanghai Composite Index may continue rallying
in the near term as a result.
(1 US dollar = 6.1124 Chinese yuan)
