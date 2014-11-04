SHANGHAI Nov 4 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's government departments are drafting policy to
support financial institutions, particularly banks, to quicken
the write-off of non-performing loans, the newspaper reported.
- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will
formulate a five-year plan for the robotics industry to boost
development of this emerging sector.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Chinese banks, which halted the sales of private-equity
products in 2013 due to a slump in China's stock market,
restarted the sales following the recent rally, accelerating
financial funds from banks enter the market.
- Non-financial institutions with real fund-raising needs
are qualified to enter China's interbank bond market by
conducting trade in the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange, the
newspaper reported.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Beijing is setting up more checkpoints, rural roadblocks
and police stations to ensure security during the upcoming
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) week, according to an
official with the Beijing Municipal Security Bureau.
- The Shanghai People's Procuratorate issued the first
judicial guidelines for criminal cases involving Shanghai's
Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) recently, the newspaper reported.
CHINA DAILY
- Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong will jeopardize the
launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, said
an official of a top think tank on Monday.
- Sony Mobile Communication Inc, a subsidiary of Sony Corp
, will cut about 15 percent of its jobs in China and
stop producing smartphones only targeted at the Chinese
customer.
- Lei Chunian, a hero of the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, was
charged by a local court for cheating more than 460,000 yuan
($75,190) from 21 people on Monday.
(1 US dollar = 6.1178 Chinese yuan)
