CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Supply and demand in China's property market is relatively
loose with oversupply in some cities, said Qin Hong, director of
the policy research centre at the Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development.
- The Chinese city of Shenzhen will launch a new power
transmission and distribution price pilot scheme in 2015,
according to the country's top regulator. The scheme marks the
start of wider power price reform throughout the country.
- A branch of China Construction Bank Corp has
drafted a plan to launch a renminbi investment and loan fund
worth 20 billion yuan ($3.27 billion) to allow firms to invest
in countries within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's finance ministry and environmental protection
ministry have created a draft proposal for an environmental
protection tax law, which has already been submitted to the
country's State Council, the official paper said.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Sixteen listed Chinese banks reported a total 1.5 trillion
yuan ($245.30 billion) drop in deposits in the third quarter
according to banks' earnings reports, the paper said.
CHINA DAILY
- The burning of coal caused almost a third of China's
airborne PM2.5 pollution in 2012, according to a report from the
prestigious Tsinghua University on Tuesday. PM2.5 is a key
barometer of the country's often hazardous smog.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Authorities in Shanghai have arrested a 21-year-old
Chinese man after he dressed up as a zombie around the recent
Halloween festival and terrified passengers on the city's metro.
($1 = 6.1150 Chinese yuan)
