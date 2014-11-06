SHANGHAI Nov 6 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said they
had started a pilot programme to issue private placement bonds
for merger and acquisition.
- China Communications Construction Co
said it is looking into issuing preferred stocks. It did not
give any details on the timing nor the size of the issuance.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A total of 166 funds which manage below 50 million yuan
($8.18 million) in assets are at the risk of being liquidated,
according to data by Wind Informational Statistics. Of these, 16
micro funds have assets below $10 million yuan.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The number of couples who have applied to have a second
child since China relaxed its family planning regulations last
November is far lower than expected, the government said. Of the
11 million couples eligible to have a second child, just 6
percent, or about 700,000, have submitted applications, the
National Health and Family Planning Commission said.
- The yuan is increasingly used by foreign companies to
settle cross-border transactions and meet financing needs as
China continues to internationalise the currency, the Bank of
China said in a report. The yuan is used by 26 percent of
foreign trading companies to settle more than 15 percent of
their transactions.
CHINA DAILY
- Latest data from private property developers confirm that
new home sales accelerated considerably in October following the
government's stimulus policies, but doubts remain whether the
upswing can be maintained until the end of the year. October new
residential property sales in 30 cities rose 24.3 percent over
September to 18.37 million square meters, according to E-House.
- Corruption involving collusion between government
officials and business owners and executives remains the biggest
challenge facing those involved in the campaign against bribery
and fraud, according to the top anti-graft body.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(1 US dollar = 6.1135 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)