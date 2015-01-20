SHANGHAI Jan 20 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
SECURITIES TIMES
- CITIC Securities Co Ltd denied media reports
that the company reduced its share holdings right before
regulators announced margin trading punishments and was engaged
in insider trading, in an official statement published on
Tuesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will no longer require pre-approvals for most
foreign investment once it adopts a "negative list" approach,
the latest attempt by the country to ease inbound investment
restrictions, said Sun Jiwen, the spokesman of the Ministry of
Commerce on Monday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Chinese institutional investors are still holding positive
views on the future performance of the stock market despite the
sharp drop on Monday, the newspaper wrote in a commentary.
CHINA DAILY
- Contrary to Western portrayals, Uighurs found illegally
entering Thailand and Vietnam are not innocent, helpless members
of an ethnic minority fleeing suppression in pursuit of freedom,
the newspaper said in an editorial. They are religious
extremists headed to the forefronts of Islamic Jihad and
devotees of the Islamic State group, it added.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Chinese Communist Party members should maintain their
absolute loyalty to the party by acting in line with party
rules, the mouth-piece of the party said in a commentary on
Tuesday.
