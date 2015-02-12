SHANGHAI Feb 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) plans to inspect 26 centrally-administered state-owned enterprises after the Lunar New Year, Wang Qishan, the head of China's anti-corruption watchdog, said during an internal meeting on Wednesday. This would be the first round of disciplinary inspections this year.

- Seventeen companies that will launch initial public offerings (IPOs) in Shanghai and Shenzhen will lock up 1.5 trillion yuan ($240.30 billion) this week, the paper reported, citing estimates from local financial institutions.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The market-oriented registration system for China's IPO market is likely to be launched on June 1, reported the paper, citing a source familiar with the issue.

CHINA DAILY

- To comprehensively promote the rule of law in a nation of 1.3 billion people is equivalent to launching a sweeping and profound revolution, and to promote the rule of law is to further consolidate the Communist Party's leadership, an editorial said.

GLOBAL TIMES

- Various forces in China and the United States should cherish the good momentum created by Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama, who plan to meet in September and work to forge a new type of major-power relationship, an editorial said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2422 yuan)

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)