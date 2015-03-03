SHANGHAI, March 3 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's banking industry should accelerate the
transformation of the way it makes profits, improve innovation
capacity and further develop risk-control management in order to
better adapt to the "new normal" of the Chinese economy, Shang
Fulin, president of the China Banking Regulatory Commission,
wrote in a state-owned magazine recently.
- The revenue and profits made by 421 companies on
Shenzhen's ChiNext board, China's Nasdaq-style board
of high-growth companies, hit a three-year high in 2014,
according to company results posted on the exchange website.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China Vanke Co Ltd, the nation's biggest
property developer, denied a rumor that the company plans to lay
off staff to improve profits amid the ailing property market.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Starting April 1, all Chinese trust companies are required
to allocate one percent of their total assets to a trust
insurance fund, the paper reported citing a recent internal
statement circulated by the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
The trust was set up to reduce financial risk in shadow banking.
- China has imposed a total of 72.3 million yuan ($11.53
million) of fines in 136 environment pollution cases since the
revision of the environmental law, said Pan Yue, vice-minister
of the Ministry of Environmental Protection.
CHINA DAILY
- Attempts to promote a separatist agenda in the Hong Kong
Special Administrative Region will be futile, according to an
editorial in the official paper. It will only lead the city to a
political and economic dead end, said the editorial.
($1 = 6.2720 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)