March 5 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Wang Xian, vice director of the Market Supervision
Department of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said
occupational pensions should be allowed to invest in mutual
funds in a proposal submitted during the annual full session of
the National People's Congress (NPC).
- Hou Wailin, head of the CSRC's Guangdong branch said
restrictions on brokerage firms issuing short-term bonds should
be loosened in a proposal submitted during the annual full
session of the NPC.
- Whether China will cut its interest rates or the reserve
requiremet ratio (RRR) depends on the country's economic
situation, said Yi Gang, a vice governor of China's central bank
on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Perpetrators of fatal domestic violence should be charged
with murder, while those who kill their violent long term
abusers should be dealt with leniently, according to guidelines
released on Wednesday by China's leading judicial authorities.
