CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Wang Xian, vice director of the Market Supervision Department of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said occupational pensions should be allowed to invest in mutual funds in a proposal submitted during the annual full session of the National People's Congress (NPC).

- Hou Wailin, head of the CSRC's Guangdong branch said restrictions on brokerage firms issuing short-term bonds should be loosened in a proposal submitted during the annual full session of the NPC.

- Whether China will cut its interest rates or the reserve requiremet ratio (RRR) depends on the country's economic situation, said Yi Gang, a vice governor of China's central bank on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Perpetrators of fatal domestic violence should be charged with murder, while those who kill their violent long term abusers should be dealt with leniently, according to guidelines released on Wednesday by China's leading judicial authorities.

