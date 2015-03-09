SHANGHAI, March 9 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA DAILY
- Japan's attendance in China's military parade this year to
mark the victory in the anti-fascist war would be a good
opportunity for Tokyo to throw away the burden of the war by
facing up to its past, the official newspaper said in an
editorial.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- State-owned companies in Shanghai have stepped up efforts
to securitise their assets as part of the country's state sector
reforms, sources told this newspaper.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China is considering amending rules on stock margin
trading to tighten supervision after a surge in the business
since the second half of last year, propelled by a recovery in
the domestic stock market, Xiao Gang, Chairman of the
China Securities Regulatory Commission, said.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- Sinopec Marketing Co Ltd, a subsidiary to be set up by
Chinese oil giant Sinopec, will seek regulatory
approval to go public after conditions are mature, spokesman Lu
Dapeng told this newspaper.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China has pledged to continue the search for a Malaysian
Airlines flight which vanished a year ago.
($1 = 6.2629 Chinese yuan)
