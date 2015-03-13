SHANGHAI, March 13 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will extend the tenure of banks' merger and
acquisition loans to seven years from five, the China Bank
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said. A CBRC official said the
commission would continue to support M&As in the manufacturing
industry and in industries with excess capacity.
- Eight insurance companies were expected to invest more
than 30 billion yuan ($4.79 billion) to build 18 nursing homes,
said Huang Hong, vice chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The average amount of investment in the stock market by
retail investors was 521,000 yuan in 2014, up 5.5 percent from a
year earlier, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in a report.
GLOBAL TIMES
- The Dalai Lama shows no restraint in abusing his religious
influence for political purposes and should know that any
attempt to mess with reincarnation will make him a 'double
betrayer' of both his motherland and his religion, the newspaper
said in an editorial. History has proven that political
struggles disguised by religion will ruin the reputation of a
religion, it said.
CHINA DAILY
- Violence against mainland visitors in Hong Kong and
so-called 'parallel traders' has triggered widespread concern
among academics and even the most radical faction in the
opposition camp.
PLA DAILY
- China's President, Xi Jinping, on Thursday called to
strengthen China's national defence and the combativeness of the
armed forces through greater civil-military integration, saying
efforts must be made to ensure "coordinated, balanced and
compatible development" of the country's economic and national
defence capabilities.
