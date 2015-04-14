SHANGHAI, April 14 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The internationalisation of China's yuan and the
liberalisation of the country's capital markets will gradually
increase its capital market attractiveness to foreign investors,
the newspaper said in a commentary.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Shanghai Bright Food Group and Shanghai Liangyou Group are
working on restructuring plans in preparation for a merger, an
unnamed source from Bright Dairy told the newspaper.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China's railway investments could hit a total of 3
trillion yuan ($482.69 billion) during the 13th five-year plan,
the newspaper calculated.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd expects
its 2015 results to beat the previous year's, the company's
Chairman, Wang Zhiqing, told reporters at a conference.
CHINA DAILY
- State-owned defence contractors such as China Aerospace
Science and Industry Corp are racing to convert their military
drones to enter the lucrative civilian drone market, industry
insiders said.
- Jiangsu province has issued new staff management rules to
curb nepotism.
- Government officials from six districts and cities in
Hebei province have been called in to discuss their pollution
problems with national and provincial environmental watchdogs.
