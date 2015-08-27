SHANGHAI Aug 27 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China and Thailand plan to sign a railway building contract in September, with a groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held at the end of October, said Zhu Xijun, general manager at China Railway Construction Corp.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Foreign funds invested over 23.8 billion yuan ($3.71 billion) into China's stock market via the "Shanghai and Hong Kong stock connect" this week after China's stock index dived to an eight-month low, according to the newspaper.

SECURITIES NEWS

- BYD Co Ltd posted a 29 percent profit increase to 466 million yuan ($72.70 million) in the first half of this year, the company said in its earnings report.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's regulators should use legal means to protect investors and create a positive market order to win the trust of investors, the newspaper said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)