SHANGHAI, Sept 11Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Sales from January to August this year by China's five
major listed property companies, including China Vanke Co Ltd
and Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd, have
grown 14-30 percent over the same period in 2014, the official
newspaper said citing publicly released sales data.
CHINA DAILY
- The latest hostage taking by ISIS shows no country can
remain unaffected by the war against terror, and greater
international cooperation is needed to cut off the funds and
manpower supply to the group and other terrorist organisations,
an editorial said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Over 1,400 listed Chinese companies so far have taken
measures required by national regulators to stabilize their
share prices since early July, according to a survey by the
newspaper. Major shareholders or senior executives at 1,100
firms have increased their holdings by trading in the secondary
market.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The average P/E ratio on the Chinext was halved from a
high of 146.57 on June 3 to 68.62 on Sept. 2, the newspaper
reported.
