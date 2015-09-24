SHANGHAI, Sept 24 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Euronext said it was cooperating with the Shanghai Stock
Exchange to promote its spot, derivatives and commercial indexes
and data.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said it plans to
rank and supervise insurance companies according to their risk
profile.
- Chen Zhixin, president of carmaker SAIC Motor Corp
said the company is working towards becoming an
integrated supplier to provide all-round products and services.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Donghai Airlines said it plans to list on Shanghai's
A-share stock market in May 2016.
CHINA DAILY
- A majority of Japanese firms in China are willing to
expand their operations, signalling improved business sentiment,
Yoshihisa Tabata, director-general of the Beijing office of the
Japan External Trade Organization was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)