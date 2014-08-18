SHANGHAI Aug 18 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Several domestic banks in Shanghai, including Bank of China Ltd, China Construction Bank Corp, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, denied that they had lowered interest rates on property loans, sources told the newspaper.

- Total revenues of China's 838 listed companies reached 2.23 trillion yuan ($362.78 billion), up 8.9 percent from a year ago, according to the newspaper's calculations.

CHINA DAILY

- Despite recent progress, China' antitrust team lacks real enforcement capability, especially when challenging dominant state-owned enterprises, due to a shortage of manpower, legal experts say.

- China is keen to export technology and equipment to the United States to take part in its upgrading of transport infrastructure, Premier Li Keqiang said while meeting a U.S. delegation on Saturday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Almost 3,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have expressed interest in listing on China's SME board, the newspaper said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Chen Yixin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)