SHANGHAI, June 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The number of new investors in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets hit 1,413,500 last week, data from the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp Ltd showed.

- China Everbright Bank Co Ltd said it would cooperate with Xiaomi on its payment application, Everbright Cloud Payment Platform, in a bid to expand its mobile business.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Authorities plan to use China's north-west Xinjiang region as a testing ground for the country's energy reforms and intend to issue policies in line with this, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

CHINA DAILY

- China will export six to eight domestically produced third-generation nuclear reactors by 2020, a senior official at China National Nuclear Corp said.

- Beijing has drafted its first regional action plan to control and combat air pollution in the area, a senior official from the municipal environmental authority said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)