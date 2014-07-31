SHANGHAI, July 31 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
China's Insurance Regulatory Commission has issued guidance
allowing insurers to invest in asset-backed securities.
21ST CENTURY HERALD
The first test for a recently-announced scheme that allows
Hong Kong and mainland investors to buy stocks in each other's
market will take place on Aug. 11.
CHINA DAILY
China's increasing number of flight delays has driven brisk
sales of flight-delay insurance policies in the past two weeks,
especially on routes in eastern and central parts of China,
travel agencies said.
