CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Several commercial banks are expected to issue preference
shares within one month and the Agricultural Bank of China LTd
could be among the first batch, industry
insiders said.
- Seven regulators, including the National Development
Reform Commission and Ministry of Industry and Information
Techonology of China, have launched a plan to promote wider
adoption of green vehicles for public transportation. The
regulations will promote the use of a total of 20,222 green
buses from 2014 to 2015 in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region.
CHINA DAILY
- China will launch an experimental spacecraft this weekend
to test a technology seen as crucial to a future lunar probe
that will return to Earth with soil samples.
- Guangdong province plans to tighten rules preventing
officials who have spouses and children living overseas from
attaining leadership positions in government, public
institutions and state-backed enterprises.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's insurance regulator has released new investment
rules which include barring insurance firms from putting more
than 30 percent of their total assets in related companies.
SHANGHAI DAILY
U.S. insurer American International Group plans to
expand its operations from China's coastal areas to the inland
and it looks to support overseas expansion of Chinese companies.
