Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MEXICO BRIBERY CLAIMS HIT WALMART SHARES
Walmart shares tumbled nearly 5 percent and shares in its Mexican business dropped even further as allegations of bribery and a cover-up shook the U.S. retailer. link.reuters.com/nas77s
FACEBOOK GROWTH SLOWS AHEAD OF IPO
Facebook's revenue and profit growth are slowing, marking a turning point for the high-growth social networking company just weeks before its initial public offering. link.reuters.com/pas77s
CABLE AND WIRELESS NAME TO DISAPPEAR IN UK
The Cable & Wireless name is set to disappear from the UK telecoms market after almost 80 years following Vodafone's agreement of a 1 billion pound ($1.61 billion) cash acquisition of the group. link.reuters.com/qas77s
INVESTORS LAUNCH DEUTSCHE BANK PROTEST
Deutsche Bank's non-executive board is facing a protest from an influential activist investor over its pay policies and turbulent succession planning in another sign of how global investors are challenging bank directors. link.reuters.com/ras77s
COBHAM HIRES AMERICAN CHIEF
Cobham, the UK defence and aerospace group, has completed its five-month-long search for a chief executive by hiring Robert Murphy from the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems . link.reuters.com/sas77s
EX-CALPERS CHIEF ACCUSED OF FRAUD
The former head of the California Public Employees' Retirement System, the largest U.S. pension fund, has been slapped with civil charges accusing him of defrauding Apollo Global, the private equity group. link.reuters.com/tas77s
VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM DEFENDS INSTAGRAM HOLDING
Andreessen Horowitz has been forced to defend its early stake in Instagram, the photo-sharing app acquired by Facebook this month for about $1 billion, despite the venture capital firm receiving a more than 300-fold return in two years. link.reuters.com/vas77s
VOLVO TO EXPAND OFFERING IN CHINA
Volvo Cars will launch 10 models in China over the next five years as it seeks to make up for lost time in the world's largest car market, its chief executive said. link.reuters.com/was77s
($1 = 0.6213 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Confirms that it has reached agreement on terms of a proposed recommended all cash offer by LTG at 100 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction