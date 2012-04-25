Financial Times
BP ENGINEER ARRESTED IN GULF SPILL PROBE
The U.S. government has filed its first criminal charges in
connection with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill, accusing a former
BP engineer of intentionally destroying evidence about
the size of the disaster. link.reuters.com/zyx77s
USMANOV TO CONTROL RUSSIA'S MEGAFON
Peace has broken out in one of Russia's longest-running
corporate battles, with the oligarch Alisher Usmanov set to take
over the country's second-biggest mobile operator. link.reuters.com/baz77s
GANEK LINK TO DELL INSIDER CASE
David Ganek, a hedge fund manager and prominent art
collector, participated in a phone call when colleagues
allegedly discussed Dell's confidential earnings,
according to people familiar with a U.S. insider trading
investigation. link.reuters.com/caz77s
GOOGLE FOUNDER BACKS PLAN TO MINE ASTEROIDS
A new company backed by Google's Larry Page and
Eric Schmidt has revealed plans to mine asteroids using robots
with the aim of bringing precious metals such as platinum back
to earth. link.reuters.com/daz77s
COMMODITY HOUSES COURT OUTSIDE INVESTORS
The world's largest commodity trading houses have revealed
how they are courting outside investors including private equity
firms and sovereign wealth funds as they seek to expand beyond
their traditional business of buying and selling raw materials.
link.reuters.com/faz77s
FITNESS FIRST LOOKS TO OFFLOAD GYMS
Fitness First is looking to sell more than a third of its UK
gym portfolio following a debt-for-equity swap with lenders in
which the company's owner, BC Capital Partners, could
see its shareholding wiped out. link.reuters.com/gaz77s
LLOYDS BEGINS SALE OF IRISH PROPERTY LOANS
Lloyds has launched the sale of its 360 million
euros ($475.31 million) portfolio of Irish property loans as the
government-controlled lender pushes to shed the legacy of its
ill-timed takeover of HBOS. link.reuters.com/haz77s
($1 = 0.6192 British pound)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)