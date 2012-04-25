Financial Times

BP ENGINEER ARRESTED IN GULF SPILL PROBE

The U.S. government has filed its first criminal charges in connection with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill, accusing a former BP engineer of intentionally destroying evidence about the size of the disaster. link.reuters.com/zyx77s

USMANOV TO CONTROL RUSSIA'S MEGAFON

Peace has broken out in one of Russia's longest-running corporate battles, with the oligarch Alisher Usmanov set to take over the country's second-biggest mobile operator. link.reuters.com/baz77s

GANEK LINK TO DELL INSIDER CASE

David Ganek, a hedge fund manager and prominent art collector, participated in a phone call when colleagues allegedly discussed Dell's confidential earnings, according to people familiar with a U.S. insider trading investigation. link.reuters.com/caz77s

GOOGLE FOUNDER BACKS PLAN TO MINE ASTEROIDS

A new company backed by Google's Larry Page and Eric Schmidt has revealed plans to mine asteroids using robots with the aim of bringing precious metals such as platinum back to earth. link.reuters.com/daz77s

COMMODITY HOUSES COURT OUTSIDE INVESTORS

The world's largest commodity trading houses have revealed how they are courting outside investors including private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds as they seek to expand beyond their traditional business of buying and selling raw materials. link.reuters.com/faz77s

FITNESS FIRST LOOKS TO OFFLOAD GYMS

Fitness First is looking to sell more than a third of its UK gym portfolio following a debt-for-equity swap with lenders in which the company's owner, BC Capital Partners, could see its shareholding wiped out. link.reuters.com/gaz77s

LLOYDS BEGINS SALE OF IRISH PROPERTY LOANS

Lloyds has launched the sale of its 360 million euros ($475.31 million) portfolio of Irish property loans as the government-controlled lender pushes to shed the legacy of its ill-timed takeover of HBOS. link.reuters.com/haz77s

($1 = 0.6192 British pound) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)