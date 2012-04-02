BRIEF-Novocure qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Novocure reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides company update
Financial Times
EUROPEAN RULES ALARM FUND MANAGERS
Some fund managers' worst fears over pan-European regulation have re-emerged, prompting the hedge fund and private equity industries to hit back at technical standards proposed by Bruseels that they say will damage business and shut out the U.S. and Asia. link.reuters.com/nap47s
DANGOTE CEMENT PLANS LONDON LISTING
Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, plans to list his $11 billion cement business on the London Stock Exchange next year and loosen his personal control over the company. link.reuters.com/pap47s
BIG BANKS PREPARE TO PAY BACK LTRO LOANS
Some of Europe's biggest banks are preparing to return a chunk of the cheap three-year funding they recently took from the European Central Bank as early as this year. link.reuters.com/qap47s
AIG EYES WAY BACK INTO MORTGAGE MARKET
AIG, the insurance group bailed out by the U.S. government after disastrous bets on the mortgage market, is exploring a way of ramping up its activity in the sector once again by buying home loans. link.reuters.com/rap47s
BSKYB BOARD SHIFTS POSE THREAT TO MURDOCH
Two key independent directors at BSkyB are set to leave as the pay-TV company embarks on an overhaul of its board that could weaken its unanimous backing of James Murdoch as chairman. link.reuters.com/sap47s
FSA RAIDS SOAR IN FINANCIAL CRISIS
The number of dawn raids by Britain's financial regulator in its pursuit of insider traders and other white-collar criminals has soared since the financial crisis. link.reuters.com/tap47s
ELECTRONICS GROUPS SWITCH US PRICE POLICY
Leading consumer electronics companies have switched to a new price-setting policy in the U.S. to try to protect their brands from heavy discounting. link.reuters.com/vap47s
DISASTERS TAKE TOLL ON ASIAN INSURANCE
The scale of divergence in global reinsurance premiums has been highlighted by a closely tracked study that shows rates for some Japanese insurers have doubled or more in the past year while other areas are little changed. link.reuters.com/wap47s
US PENSION FUND IN EDINBURGH AIRPORT TALKS
The biggest asset manager for American academics' pensions is in talks with JPMorgan Chase about joining the bank's infrastructure fund in a bid for Edinburgh airport. link.reuters.com/xap47s
($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Carter's Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results