INVESTORS HIT BACK AT TRINITY MIRROR
Big investors in Trinity Mirror have hit back at
proposed changes to the pay scheme for Sly Bailey, its chief
executive, saying that cuts to directors' remuneration packages
do not go far enough. link.reuters.com/hat47s
RBS EYES FIRST PAYOUT IN FOUR YEARS
Royal Bank of Scotland is preparing to make its
first dividend payment in four years as the state-backed bank
attempts to overcome one of a number of obstacles in its path to
reprivatisation. link.reuters.com/jat47s
EU'S BARNIER HITS OUT AT LOBBYING 'REARGUARD'
Europe's most senior financial regulator has hit back at
"rearguard lobbying" by the hedge fund and private equity
industries, saying he "will not be intimidated" by an attempt to
undermine a deal to regulate the industry for the first time. link.reuters.com/kat47s
SEC'S RISK MONITORS HOME IN ON BOARDS
The Securities and Exchange Commission has held meetings
about risk management with directors at Goldman Sachs and
several other financial groups in an attempt to increase
accountability at board level. link.reuters.com/mat47s
GE TAKES RISK IN BRINGING JOBS HOME
Jeff Immelt, General Electric's chief executive, says
the decision to put $1 billion into the group's domestic
appliances business is "as risky an investment as we have ever
made." link.reuters.com/nat47s
AVON REJECTS $10 BILLION OFFER FROM COTY
Avon Products has rejected an unsolicited $10
billion cash offer from Coty, the privately owned U.S. fragrance
group, as the door-to-door cosmetics seller seeks to stay
independent while searching for a new chief executive and
grappling with financial and legal troubles. link.reuters.com/pat47s
WOMEN VOTERS SURGE TO OBAMA
Barack Obama has secured a large lead over Mitt Romney among
women voters after the recent conservative debate in the U.S.
over contraception, according to new polls, tempering Republican
relief that the party's prolonged nomination fight is coming to
an end. link.reuters.com/qat47s
CVC AND VALUEACT QUIT BIDDING FOR MISYS
CVC Capital Partners and ValueAct Capital have
pulled out of the race to buy Misys, leaving Vista
Equity Partners in pole position to take over the banking
software specialist. link.reuters.com/rat47s
($1 = 0.6244 British pounds)
