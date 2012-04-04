EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Financial Times
KING OF MINING M&A QUITS TO FIGHT FINE
Ian Hannam, the London banker dubbed "the king of mining M&A", has resigned from JPMorgan Cazenoze, vowing to fight a 450,000 pounds ($718,700) fine from the UK Financial Services Authority for market abuse. link.reuters.com/hux47s
MURDOCH RESIGNS AS BSKYB CHAIRMAN
James Murdoch on Tuesday stepped down as chairman of British Sky Broadcasting to prevent phone hacking and other scandals at News Corp tainting the UK satellite broadcaster. link.reuters.com/jux47s
BTG PACTUAL IPO TO VALUE BANK AT $15 BILLION
BTG Pactual is set to float later this month in a deal that will value the rapidly growing Brazilian investment bank's equity at up to $15 billion and the shareholdings of a swathe of executives at more than $150 million each. link.reuters.com/kux47s
PENT-UP DEMAND DRIVES US CAR SALES
The U.S. motor industry recorded its best monthly sales for nearly five years in March on the strength of a brightening economy and pent-up demand. link.reuters.com/mux47s
CHINA TO LET IN MORE FOREIGN INVESTMENT
China has almost tripled the amount of money foreign institutions can invest in its capital markets, in the latest move aimed at loosening strict capital controls and internationalising the renminbi. link.reuters.com/nux47s
FED TO FINE MORGAN STANLEY OVER HOME LOANS
Morgan Stanley became the latest U.S. bank to be ensnared by the so-called robosigning scandal, drawing the wrath of the Federal Reserve for the alleged mistreatment of distressed borrowers by a since-sold home mortgage subsidiary, Saxon Mortgage Services. link.reuters.com/pux47s
CAIRN BUYS NORTH SEA EXPLORER FOR $450 MILLION
Cairn Energy has agreed a cash and shares deal with the Rothschild family to acquire Agora Oil, an oil and gas exploration company with assets in the North Sea, for $450 million. link.reuters.com/qux47s
GDF PRESSED TO INCREASE OFFER FOR UK GROUP
GDF Suez of France will have to increase its offer for 30 percent of International Power by at least 15 pence per share, several people involved in the talks have said, after a leading investor in the British-listed company sold almost a third of his holding at about 405 pence per share. link.reuters.com/rux47s
($1 = 0.6262 British pounds)
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):