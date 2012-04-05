Financial Times

JUDGE BLASTS SFO OVER TCHENGUIZ CASE

A British high court judge has blasted the Serious Fraud Office for "sheer incompetence" after the regulator admitted it has "no clear record" of the information it used to obtain search warrants against property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz. link.reuters.com/tad57s

ROTHSCHILD EYE CROSS-CHANNEL UNITY

The Rothschild family plans to secure "long-term control" over its international banking empire by merging its French and British assets into a single entity and implementing a new form of governance that provides immunity from hostile takeover. link.reuters.com/vad57s

THREAT TO UK ACCESS TO VENTURE CAPITAL

European rules on state aid have jeopardised small UK companies' access to venture capital funding worth hundreds of millions of pounds each year, placing further strain on a sector already starved of credit. link.reuters.com/wad57s

TESCO UNDER FIRE FROM UNEASY INVESTORS

Some of Tesco's biggest shareholders are calling on the retailer's newly appointed chairman to address their concerns about the culture and strategy of the group, which is set to unveil a blueprint for its future in 10 days' time. link.reuters.com/xad57s

CONTEST OPENS FOR UK WAVE POWER PRIZE

Energy companies will be invited on Thursday to bid for a 20 million pounds prize to develop Britain's first full-scale wave energy projects, helping to unlock a power source that ministers believe could generate up to a fifth of the UK's energy needs. link.reuters.com/zad57s

HEALTHCARE INVESTORS EYE DEAL WITH MOSCOW

Western investors are considering teaming up with the Moscow city government to invest in an $800 million venture designed to overhaul the Russian capital's healthcare system. link.reuters.com/bed57s

BIG BANKS FAILED TO MEET BASEL REGULATIONS

Twenty-seven of Europe's biggest banks would have been short of a combined 242 billion euros ($317.44 billion) in capital if tough global bank safety rules had kicked in last year, new research from the European Banking Authority shows. link.reuters.com/ced57s

SALARY FREEZE FOR IAG CHIEF WALSH

The salary of Willie Walsh, chief executive of International Airlines Group, will be frozen in 2012 as he oversees a turnaround of the airline group's underperforming Spanish subsidiary. link.reuters.com/ded57s

NEW ICAS CHIEF CRITICISES 'COSY' AUDITOR TIES

Sir David Tweedie, one of the world's most prominent accountants, has added his voice to criticism of the decades-long relationships that bind auditors to the companies they are supposed to be vetting. link.reuters.com/fed57s

