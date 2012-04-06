Financial Times
FACEBOOK PLANS NASDAQ FOR LISTING
Facebook has chosen the Nasdaq to list its shares,
under the symbol "FB", when it launches its initial public
offering later this year, according to a person familiar with
the decision. link.reuters.com/reh57s
SKY NEWS ADMITS HACKING OF EMAILS
Sky News, the British news channel run by BSkyB, has
admitted hacking emails of individuals suspected of criminal
activity but said that it did so in the public interest. link.reuters.com/seh57s
VIACOM COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT REVIVED
A U.S. court has revived Viacom's landmark $1
billion copyright infringement complaint against Google's
YouTube subsidiary, throwing open a case that has long
symbolised the distrust and resentment felt by parts of the
media industry towards the search company. link.reuters.com/qeh57s
MORGAN STANLEY BROADENS CLAWBACK RULES
Morgan Stanley has unveiled a slate of changes to the
way it pays its top executives, broadening its ability to "claw
back" bonuses and more closely linking pay to the performance of
the bank. link.reuters.com/meh57s
CITI 'DEFICIENT' ON MONEY LAUNDERING RULES
Citigroup has been accused of failing to comply with
rules intended to stop money laundering and the financing of
international terrorism. link.reuters.com/neh57s
BLUEGOLD HEDGE FUND LIQUIDATES PORTFOLIO
BlueGold Capital, one of the world's largest commodity hedge
funds, is liquidating its portfolio and returning money to
investors. link.reuters.com/peh57s
($1 = 0.6317 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Beech)