Financial Times
THOMAS COOK SET TO SIGN BANK DEAL
Thomas Cook is on the brink of agreeing a 1.2 billion pound
($1.90 billion) deal with banks that will secure the future of
the debt-laden package-holiday operator. link.reuters.com/hek57s
BANKS TEST 'CDOS' FOR TRADE FINANCE
Some of the world's biggest banks are trying to extend the
principles of securitisation to the plain-vanilla world of trade
finance - a market worth an estimated $10 trillion a year - as
concern mounts that regulatory changes could constrain a key
lubricant of the global economy. link.reuters.com/jek57s
UK TO URGE EU ON EMISSIONS TARGETS
Britain will push to deepen the European Union's 2020 carbon
reduction targets at talks in Denmark next week in a sign of
renewed government commitment to the fight against global
warming. link.reuters.com/kek57s
INVESTORS BRACED FOR FALL IN US PROFITS
The start of the first-quarter earnings reporting season
this week is set to challenge the U.S. equity market, with
analysts predicting that profits will fall in most sectors. link.reuters.com/mek57s
MITSUI FUDOSAN SET FOR EUROPEAN PUSH
Mitsui Fudosan, the world's largest property
company by asset value, is preparing to break into the European
market as it looks to double the share of its profits garnered
from overseas business. link.reuters.com/nek57s
MARITIME INSURER WARNS OVER IRAN BAN
The compensation system for victims of oil tanker pollution
will be "completely undermined" when European Union sanctions
bar insurers from honouring some Iran-related claims made under
valid certificates, the most senior international maritime
insurer has warned. link.reuters.com/pek57s
BOSCO BETS ON BOOST FROM LONDON OLYMPICS
Bosco, one of Russia's best-known fashion brands, is betting
that the London Olympics will provide a fillip for its first
international store as the sports and leisurewear retailer
enters the British market. link.reuters.com/qek57s
($1 = 0.6317 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)