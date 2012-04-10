Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
FACEBOOK TO BUY INSTAGRAM FOR $1 BILLION
Facebook is paying $1 billion to buy Instagram, a fast-growing online photo-sharing site, in its largest acquisition to date. link.reuters.com/cep57s
SPECTRUM SALE IN UK FANS 4G HOPES
Everything Everywhere, the UK's largest mobile operator by customer numbers, has appointed Morgan Stanley to sell spectrum that could be used to roll out 4G mobile broadband services in the UK ahead of other operators. link.reuters.com/dep57s
LOAN BOOKS EASE AT RBS AND LLOYDS
Senior executives at partially nationalised UK banks RBS and Lloyds say their distressed loan books are showing signs of improvement despite a dismal economic backdrop and government austerity measures. link.reuters.com/fep57s
CME GROUP EYES LONDON FOR EUROPEAN BRIDGEHEAD
CME Group is considering opening a futures exchange in London as a way for the U.S. operator of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to expand in Europe. link.reuters.com/gep57s
LONDON COUNCILS IN PENSION SHAKE-UP
London's councils are in talks to establish a pooled pension fund for the capital in an attempt to reduce administrative costs and divert more than 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion)towards local infrastructure projects. link.reuters.com/hep57s
COMPANIES RISK FINES OVER NEW DATA RULES
Most British companies have failed to prepare for new data protection rules due to come into force next month amid fears the measures will make it much harder for websites to secure commercially valuable information about their users. link.reuters.com/jep57s
SANY GROUP TO INVEST IN PUTZMEISTER
One of China's fastest-growing manufacturing companies has promised to invest 300 million euros to expand its new German offshoot, in an illustration of the interest by Chinese production businesses in establishing a stronger international presence. link.reuters.com/kep57s
SONY TO CUT GLOBAL WORKFORCE BY 10,000
Sony is preparing to cut its workforce by 10,000, or 6 percent of its global headcount, as part of a restructuring that has seen the Japanese electronics and entertainment group sell two divisions and drastically scale back its television production plans. link.reuters.com/mep57s ($1 = 0.6305 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.