ABI WARNS OVER BARCLAYS' PAY DEAL

Shareholder unease about the pay deals granted to bosses at Barclays intensified on Tuesday as a leading group of big UK institutional investors flagged its concerns about the bank's pay policy ahead of its annual meeting in a fortnight. link.reuters.com/gys57s

UNILEVER END STAND-OFF OVER PENSIONS

Unilever has struck a deal with two of the biggest unions representing its employees to cut pension benefits after a seven-month stand-off with workers that saw the Anglo-Dutch multinational suffer its first nationwide strikes. link.reuters.com/hys57s

GOLDMAN'S CO-HEAD OF M&A RETIRES

Yoel Zaoui, one of Goldman Sachs' most senior dealmakers, is leaving the bank after a 24-year career advising on some of the biggest deals in global mergers and acquisitions. link.reuters.com/jys57s

HSBC IN TALKS OVER PAKISTAN AND KOREA

HSBC is in talks to sell all of its operations in Pakistan and is closing in on a sale of its South Korean retail and wealth management businesses to the Korea Development Bank, the UK-listed bank said on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/kys57s

LOGICA BOSSES TURN DOWN BONUSES

The top management of Logica turned down bonuses worth nearly 1 million pounds ($1.58 million) under pressure from shareholders after a year in which the UK-based IT services company lost a third of its value and announced 1,300 redundancies. link.reuters.com/mys57s

RIELLO SEEKS TO EXPAND GLOBAL PRESENCE

Riello, a leading producer of titanium-cutting machines for the aerospace industry, is seeking a new strategic shareholder, in a move that could allow a Chinese company to make a key move in this sector. link.reuters.com/nys57s

SONY WARNS OF WORST EVER FULL-YEAR LOSS

The scale of challenges facing Sony were underscored by a warning from the electronics and entertainment group that it expects to make a 520 billion yen net loss for its just-ended financial year, its worst deficit ever. link.reuters.com/pys57s

FITNESS FIRST PONDERS CVA TO TRIM RENTS

Fitness First, the indebted gym chain owned by private equity firm BC Partners, is considering using a legal mechanism to cut rental payments for some of its 140 UK clubs ahead of a likely takeover by lenders in May. link.reuters.com/qys57s

