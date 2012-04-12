Financial Times
APPLE SUED OVER EBOOK PRICING
The U.S. Department of Justice sued Apple and five
of the world's largest book publishers on Wednesday, alleging
that they colluded to increase the price of ebooks and cost
consumers "tens of millions of dollars". link.reuters.com/kux57s
NOKIA SHARES PLUNGE ON PROFIT WARNING
Shares in Nokia tumbled as much as 19 percent
after the struggling Finnish handset maker warned that profits
in its phone division would be worse than expected in the first
and second quarters. link.reuters.com/mux57s
AVIVA CONSIDERS PLANS TO SELL US DIVISION
Aviva is considering plans to sell its life assurance
business in the U.S. in a move analysts estimate could raise at
least 1 billion pound ($1.59 billion) and mark an exit from one
of the UK-listed group's core markets. link.reuters.com/nux57s
VALE LOOKS TO MEGA-SHIPS COMMISSION
Vale has signalled it is prepared to commission
more than 100 of its controversial giant Valemax ships as the
biggest producer of iron ore battles with Australia-based miners
for the key Chinese market. link.reuters.com/pux57s
IRAN WOOS OIL BUYERS WITH EASY CREDIT
Iran is trying to skirt U.S. and European sanctions by
luring nations to buy its oil on highly advantageous credit
terms, say officials in the industry. link.reuters.com/qux57s
BARSKY MAKES A RETURN WITH MATRA
Maxim Barsky, the Russian oil executive who stepped down
from BP's joint venture TNK-BP last October
after being groomed for the top job for two years, has
re-emerged as a strategic investor in Aim-quoted explorer Matra
Petroleum. link.reuters.com/rux57s
URALKALI POSTPONES FULL LONDON LISTING
UralKali, the world's largest potash producer, is
unlikely to seek a full London listing this year, but plans to
improve its corporate governance. link.reuters.com/sux57s
TESCO TO SHAKE UP ADVERTISING STRATEGY
Tesco is to shake up its multimillion-pound
advertising strategy as it strives to win back British shoppers.
link.reuters.com/tux57s
MELROSE EXECUTIVES TO GET HUGE PAYOUT
Melrose's top executives have been awarded stock
worth 126 million pounds after shareholders in the engineering
turnaround specialist approved the crystallisation of its
five-year incentive scheme. link.reuters.com/vux57s
($1 = 0.6288 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Beech)