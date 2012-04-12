Financial Times
INCOMING CO-CEO TO REVAMP DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank's incoming co-chief executive is
planning an overhaul of its operations, aiming to make its
wealth and asset management operations work more closely with
its investment banking arm in bid to emulate the business model
of Swiss rivals Credit Suisse and UBS. link.reuters.com/bud67s
JK ROWLING REVEALS TITLE AND PRICE OF NEXT NOVEL
A day after her publisher reached a settlement with the
Department of Justice that is expected to cut the price of
bestselling ebooks in the U.S. to $9.99, JK Rowling announced
that the electronic edition of her next novel would be priced at
twice that sum. link.reuters.com/cud67s
EU SEEKS NEW CURBS TO CAP BANK BONUSES
Bankers' bonuses across Europe would be capped at no more
than their fixed salaries under strict new curbs sought by
senior lawmakers in response to continued public anger over
financial sector pay. link.reuters.com/dud67s
GOOGLE TO PAY STOCK DIVIDEND
Google has announced an unusual two-for-one stock
split that is designed to keep control of the company in the
hands of its founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin for the long
term. link.reuters.com/fud67s
TESCO TO FOCUS ON SMALLER STORES
Tesco is poised to slow its store expansion in the
UK as part of the strategic blueprint to be outlined next week
by new chief executive Philip Clarke. link.reuters.com/gud67s
BG IN SALE TALKS OVER BRAZIL GAS DISTRIBUTOR
BG Group is in talks with Cosan, Royal
Dutch Shell's Brazilian partner, to sell its 60 percent
stake in the country's largest gas distributor in a deal
estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. link.reuters.com/hud67s
BLACKROCK LOOKS TO TAKE ON WALL STREET
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager by
assets under management, has filed documents and is in talks
with the Securities and Exchange Commission as it seeks an
expansion of its broker dealer operation that will put it in
direct competition with traditional Wall Street banks. link.reuters.com/jud67s
NEWS CORP FACES HACKING LAWSUITS IN US
News Corp could be exposed to further legal action
in the U.S. after Mark Lewis, the lawyer representing dozens of
public figures in the UK phone-hacking scandal, said he was
planning to file three civil lawsuits in American courts. link.reuters.com/kud67s
UK RETAILER MORRISON IN STORES REVAMP
Wm Morrison will on Friday announce a shake-up of
its commercial division as the company prepares to revamp its
supermarkets, expand its network of smaller stores and extend
into areas such as clothing. link.reuters.com/mud67s
($1 = 0.6269 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Beech)