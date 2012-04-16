Financial Times

CODELCO BUYS IN COPPER TO MEET DELIVERIES

The world's largest copper miner Codelco has been forced to buy from other miners and traders to meet its deliveries to customers, a rare move that underscores how the mining industry is struggling to lift output to meet demand for the red metal. link.reuters.com/zek67s

ANDROID FACES FIRST BIG COURT CHALLENGE

Google's Android operating system will face its first big court challenge on Monday as a trial gets under way in California to consider a claim from software group Oracle that could top $1 billion. link.reuters.com/buk67s

EU LOOKS TO DUTCH AUDIT CHANGE FOR REFORM

Leading Dutch companies face having to change their auditor at least once every eight years under rapid reforms that could herald a similar crackdown across the European Union. link.reuters.com/buk67s

BARCLAYS' TAX DEALS FACE US SCRUTINY

Barclays' controversial tax planning business will come under fresh scrutiny in a U.S. court this week over whether a transaction designed by the bank cost the U.S. government more than $1 billion in lost tax receipts. link.reuters.com/cuk67s

US PROBES COBALT'S LINKS IN ANGOLA

Three of the most powerful officials in Angola have held concealed interests in an oil venture with Cobalt International Energy, the Goldman Sachs backed explorer whose operations in one of the world's most promising energy frontiers are under investigation by U.S. authorities, the Financial Times has learned. link.reuters.com/duk67s

BANKS URGE FED RETREAT ON CREDIT EXPOSURE

Wall Street banks are resisting a Federal Reserve plan to limit their exposure to individual companies and governments, warning it will cut a combined $1.2 trillion from credit commitments at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup . link.reuters.com/fuk67s

LANDLORDS WARN ON UK STAMP DUTY

The UK's largest residential landlords have warned that their industry has been put at risk by the government's use of punitive stamp duty taxes to curb the practice of buying houses through companies. link.reuters.com/guk67s

ING STARTS SELL OFF RACE FOR ASIAN ASSETS

Bankers for ING sent financial details of the Dutch group's $6 billion Asian insurance businesses to a string of bidders late on Friday firing the starting gun on what will be a keenly fought contest for the units. link.reuters.com/huk67s

GOODWIN DEPARTS JEFFERIES TO SET UP BANK

Jonnie Goodwin, one of London's best-connected media dealmakers, has left U.S. investment bank Jefferies, to set up Lepe Partners, an "independent merchant bank" focused on media and internet transactions. link.reuters.com/juk67s

VIRGIN FIGHTS APPROVAL OF BMI TAKEOVER

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic airline will appeal against what it claims was Brussels' "lightning speed" approval last month of the contentious takeover of BMI British Midland by International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways. link.reuters.com/kuk67s

