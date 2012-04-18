LONDON, April 17 Financial Times

SUPPLY CHAIN BLOW TO CARMAKERS

Automakers are scrambling to avert a shock to their global supply chain caused by a shortage of a critical resin used in car parts. link.reuters.com/wev67s

YPF SWOOP FOLLOWED FAILURE OF CHINA DEAL

Repsol tried to sell a controlling stake in its Argentinian oil company to a Chinese energy group before it was nationalised by Buenos Aires, according to two people familiar with the talks. link.reuters.com/xev67s

RIVAL CHIEF TO HEAD PANMURE GORDON

Panmure Gordon, the UK stockbroker, will on Wednesday announce the appointment of Philip Wale, currently head of rival Seymour Pierce, as its new chief executive. link.reuters.com/zev67s

CANADIAN APPROACHED FOR TOP BOE JOB

Mark Carney, the governor of Canada's central bank, has been informally approached as a potential candidate to replace Sir Mervyn King as head of the Bank of England in June next year. link.reuters.com/buv67s

GOLDMAN ADDS CAUTION TO RISK APPETITE

Goldman Sachs' daily value at risk - a measure of the trading risk assumed by the Wall Street bank - fell to the lowest level since before the financial crisis, surprising analysts and prompting questions over whether the bank is quietly tweaking the way it does business ahead of new rules and regulation. link.reuters.com/cuv67s

JAPAN OFFERS $60 BILLION TO BOOST IMF FIREPOWER

Japan is to give $60 billion to the International Monetary Fund's effort to expand its resources, pledging to lead the global effort to prevent the sovereign debt crisis in Europe damaging economies around the world. link.reuters.com/duv67s

VODAFONE ESCALATES TAX DISPUTE WITH INDIA

Vodafone has threatened legal proceedings against India's government under a bilateral investment treaty in a move that further escalates the group's campaign against proposed tax changes. link.reuters.com/fuv67s

LNG PLANT TO BE FIRST IN US FOR 40 YEARS

Construction at the first liquefied natural gas export facility to be built in the U.S. for more than 40 years is set to start within three months, the chief executive of the company behind the project has said, after it secured its final approval from the U.S. energy regulator. link.reuters.com/guv67s

($1 = 0.6279 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)