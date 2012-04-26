Financial Times

UK'S OSBORNE HOLDS FAST DESPITE DOUBLE DIP

British finance minister George Osborne said he had no intention of easing the government's deficit reduction plan on Wednesday after the economy plunged into a double-dip recession and the longest downturn for more than a century. link.reuters.com/fuf87s

UK BANKS TAKE PROVISIONS FOR PPI PAST 6 BILLION POUNDS

Three of the UK's biggest banks are braced to increase their provisions for mis-sold loan insurance by as much as a third following a sharp rise in the number of complaints received in recent weeks. link.reuters.com/guf87s

IMF SAYS SPANISH BANKS MUST GO FURTHER

Despite a wave of forced mergers and compulsory provisions some of Spain's savings banks still pose a threat to financial stability and must strengthen their balance sheets, according to an International Monetary Fund report. link.reuters.com/huf87s

VETERAN INVESTOR FLOWERS LEAVES US FOR LONDON

Christopher Flowers, the veteran private equity investor, has moved to London from the United States, seeing a shift in the balance of investment opportunities to Europe. link.reuters.com/juf87s

ITALIAN COMPANIES ARE FORCED INTO BOARD SHAKE-UPS

Executives from many of Italy's most powerful companies are being forced to resign their board seats by a law that takes aim at the culture of cross-shareholdings which the government considers a threat to financial stability. link.reuters.com/kuf87s

GOLDMAN BOSS SAYS HE WILL STAY ON

Lloyd Blankfein has broken his two-year media silence, insisting he has no plans to step down as chairman or chief executive of Goldman Sachs. link.reuters.com/muf87s

BOLT BOOSTS VIRGIN MEDIA SUBSCRIBERS

Customer numbers at Virgin Media climbed at their fastest rate in two years on the back of an advertising campaign with sprinter Usain Bolt highlighting its high-speed broadband services ahead of the Olympics. link.reuters.com/nuf87s (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)