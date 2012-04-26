BRIEF-MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES $2.1 MLN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
Financial Times
UK'S OSBORNE HOLDS FAST DESPITE DOUBLE DIP
British finance minister George Osborne said he had no intention of easing the government's deficit reduction plan on Wednesday after the economy plunged into a double-dip recession and the longest downturn for more than a century. link.reuters.com/fuf87s
UK BANKS TAKE PROVISIONS FOR PPI PAST 6 BILLION POUNDS
Three of the UK's biggest banks are braced to increase their provisions for mis-sold loan insurance by as much as a third following a sharp rise in the number of complaints received in recent weeks. link.reuters.com/guf87s
IMF SAYS SPANISH BANKS MUST GO FURTHER
Despite a wave of forced mergers and compulsory provisions some of Spain's savings banks still pose a threat to financial stability and must strengthen their balance sheets, according to an International Monetary Fund report. link.reuters.com/huf87s
VETERAN INVESTOR FLOWERS LEAVES US FOR LONDON
Christopher Flowers, the veteran private equity investor, has moved to London from the United States, seeing a shift in the balance of investment opportunities to Europe. link.reuters.com/juf87s
ITALIAN COMPANIES ARE FORCED INTO BOARD SHAKE-UPS
Executives from many of Italy's most powerful companies are being forced to resign their board seats by a law that takes aim at the culture of cross-shareholdings which the government considers a threat to financial stability. link.reuters.com/kuf87s
GOLDMAN BOSS SAYS HE WILL STAY ON
Lloyd Blankfein has broken his two-year media silence, insisting he has no plans to step down as chairman or chief executive of Goldman Sachs. link.reuters.com/muf87s
BOLT BOOSTS VIRGIN MEDIA SUBSCRIBERS
Customer numbers at Virgin Media climbed at their fastest rate in two years on the back of an advertising campaign with sprinter Usain Bolt highlighting its high-speed broadband services ahead of the Olympics. link.reuters.com/nuf87s (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
NEW YORK, Feb 3 A former Morgan Stanley wealth manager in New Jersey has been criminally charged with stealing about $5 million from clients, and then going on a spending spree including private jet service, luxury cars, and country club memberships.
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2jHlyUP for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.