OSBORNE URGES GLOBAL ECONOMIC STRATEGY

British finance minister George Osborne is recruiting international support for his unyielding stance on deficit cutting, amid continuing signs that UK economic growth will continue to disappoint.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PRICE SURGES

Commercial real estate values have been spurred by a "lack of caution" on the back of an "astonishing" rebound in lending to the sector, according to one of the largest global fund managers, LaSalle Investment Management.

AIRASIA OWNER NEARS DEAL FOR QPR

AIRASIA airline entrepreneur Tony Fernandes is poised to take majority control of Queens Park Rangers, the English Premiership football club, as early as Monday, according to people with knowledge of the transaction.

DOUBTS CAST ON FSA'S PAY CODE FOR BANKS

Only one in three bank executives based in London believes that the Financial Service Authority's tough new pay code will curb risk-taking while four in five think it will harm the City's competitiveness, a survey by PA Consulting Group has found.

OSBORNE AND CABLE AT ODDS OVER BANK REFORM

George Osborne and Vince Cable are set to clash over the ICB report on banking reform, as the British finance minister and the business secretary debate the timetable for bringing into force the ringfencing of the country's retail banking operations.

BP AND GDF SUEZ TO SELL NORTH SEA GAS STAKES

BP and GDF Suez , the French utility, have separately put their interests in two gasfields in the North Sea on the block as the sell-off of mature assets in the region gathers pace.

BENTLEY'S NEW CHIEF EYES HIGH-END SUV MARKET

Bentley's new boss wants the UK luxury car brand to expand into sport utility vehicles in a bid to double its sales by about 2016. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)