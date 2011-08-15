U.S. solar jobs grew 25 percent last year
Feb 7 Jobs in the U.S. solar industry grew 25 percent last year to include more than 260,000 workers, according to a report by sector advocacy group the Solar Foundation on Tuesday.
Financial Times
OSBORNE URGES GLOBAL ECONOMIC STRATEGY
British finance minister George Osborne is recruiting international support for his unyielding stance on deficit cutting, amid continuing signs that UK economic growth will continue to disappoint. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PRICE SURGES
Commercial real estate values have been spurred by a "lack of caution" on the back of an "astonishing" rebound in lending to the sector, according to one of the largest global fund managers, LaSalle Investment Management. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
AIRASIA OWNER NEARS DEAL FOR QPR
AIRASIA airline entrepreneur Tony Fernandes is poised to take majority control of Queens Park Rangers, the English Premiership football club, as early as Monday, according to people with knowledge of the transaction. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
DOUBTS CAST ON FSA'S PAY CODE FOR BANKS
Only one in three bank executives based in London believes that the Financial Service Authority's tough new pay code will curb risk-taking while four in five think it will harm the City's competitiveness, a survey by PA Consulting Group has found. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
OSBORNE AND CABLE AT ODDS OVER BANK REFORM
George Osborne and Vince Cable are set to clash over the ICB report on banking reform, as the British finance minister and the business secretary debate the timetable for bringing into force the ringfencing of the country's retail banking operations. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
BP AND GDF SUEZ TO SELL NORTH SEA GAS STAKES
BP and GDF Suez , the French utility, have separately put their interests in two gasfields in the North Sea on the block as the sell-off of mature assets in the region gathers pace. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
BENTLEY'S NEW CHIEF EYES HIGH-END SUV MARKET
Bentley's new boss wants the UK luxury car brand to expand into sport utility vehicles in a bid to double its sales by about 2016. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5 (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
BEIJING, Feb 7 China's 2016 oil demand grew at the slowest pace in at least three years, Reuters' calculations based on official data showed, the latest indication that demand from the world's largest energy consumer has diminished. China's implied oil demand growth eased to 2.5 percent in 2016, down from 3.1 percent in 2015 and 3.8 percent in 2014, Reuters' data showed, led by a sharp drop in diesel consumption and as gasoline usage eased from double-digit growth. The slow
LONDON, Feb 7 European financial markets struggled with growing economic and political concerns on Tuesday as the euro neared its biggest fall this year and bond yield spreads over Germany reaching the widest in several years.