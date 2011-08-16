Financial Times
DON'T LET FISCAL BRAKES STALL GLOBAL RECOVERY
Advanced economies still have options to provide short-term
support for jobs and growth even as they focus on medium-term
fiscal consolidation, International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
SLOWER GROWTH ADDS TO EUROZONE WOES
Eurozone gloom is being compounded by a marked slowdown in
growth across the region, with even Germany's economy losing
momentum, according to GDP data for the three months to June, to
be published on Tuesday. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
ASDA PLAYS DOWN ICELAND BID TALK
Asda, the British arm of US retailer Wal-Mart , has
played down the prospect of a bid for Iceland Foods, hinting
instead that Britain's second-biggest supermarket by market
share could cherrypick the stores that suited it best. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
STATOIL TO RESUME NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENT
Statoil , the Norwegian oil company, is to resume
work on a large North Sea project and Centrica , the UK
utility, said that it had reopened Britain's biggest gas field
following concessions by the government on taxation. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
EX-MORRISON CHIEF FACES PENALTY OVER SUPERMARKET SHARE SALES
Sir Ken Morrison, one of Britain's best-known businessmen,
is close to reaching a settlement with the Financial Services
Authority for allegedly failing to disclose a series of share
sales. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
MACLAURIN REJOINS BOARD AT EVOLUTION AMID BID INTEREST
Evolution Group has attracted potential bid interest
from more than one party, according to Lord MacLaurin, the City
grandee who has returned to the board of the UK stockbroker as
it assesses its future. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)