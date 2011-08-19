Financial Times

HKEX LOOKS TO MAINLAND JOINT VENTURE

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, the world's largest bourse operator by market value, plans to form a joint venture with its counterparts in Shanghai and Shenzhen in a move that would mark the most significant commercial link between the three exchanges. here#axzz1VKZdZEx2

HP TO ACQUIRE AUTONOMY FOR 6 BILLION

Autonomy , the UK's largest software company, is being bought by Hewlett-Packard for about $10.2 billion (6.2 billion pound) in the latest acquisition of a FTSE 100 company by a foreign predator. here#axzz1VKZdZEx2

REYNDERS PUSHES CASE FOR EUROZONE BONDS

Belgium's finance minister said France and Germany should accept commonly issued eurozone bonds and a bigger bail-out fund as part of their push for better economic co-ordination in the bloc. here#axzz1VKZdZEx2

HIGH STREET SALES SLUGGISH IN JULY

Retail sales in Britain were stagnant in July as the nation's high streets felt the effects of crimped household budgets, according to official data. here#axzz1VKZdZEx2

MEDIA GROUP SUES OVER F1 SERIES SALE TO CVC

The German media group Constantin Medien , once a part-owner of F1, has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Bernie Ecclestone and several other defendants, presenting the billionaire Formula 1 boss with another legal challenge over the controversial sale of the racing series almost six years ago. here#axzz1VKZdZEx2

TALKTALK FINED 3 MILLION POUND FOR BILLING EX-CLIENTS

The chief executive of TalkTalk has called a 3 million pound fine levied by Ofcom, the British media regulator, on the broadband provider and its subsidiary Tiscali UK "a disproportionate penalty" for overcharging more than 60,000 customers. here#axzz1VKZdZEx2

BERTARELLI TO INVEST 500 MILLION POUND IN REAL ESTATE

Ernesto Bertarelli will invest up to £500 million pound ($824 million) as initial capital in the launch of a private equity real estate firm being set up by the former UK heads of Blackstone and Starwood Capital, the Financial Times said on Friday. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)