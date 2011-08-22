Financial Times
WL ROSS AIMS TO EXPLOIT SHIPPING DOWNTURN
The chairman and chief executive of WL Ross, Wilbur Ross,
said he was prepared to invest heavily if opportunities came up
in shipping. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
LLOYDS LOOKS TO EASE DISPOSAL
Lloyds Banking Group is in early talks with the
City regulator about easing the capital burden for prospective
buyers of some of its branches. here
VOLKSWAGEN TO UNVEIL SINGLE-SEAT ELECTRIC CAR
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will within two weeks unveil one of
the first single-seater cars, with the potential for zero
emissions. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
BANKS PLUG PENSION FUNDS DEFICITS
Some of Britain's biggest banks have begun quietly ridding
themselves of billions of pounds of assets they have found
difficult to sell following the financial crisis, moving them
off their balance sheets and into staff pension funds. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
HP DIRECTORS DEFEND SHIFT IN STRATEGY
Hewlett-Packard bosses have come out fighting in
defence of their sharp change in the tech group's strategy last
week, which saw a share price collapse and growing shareholder
alarm. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
PAMPLONA VEHICLE FOR IVA DEBT INVESTORS
A group of investors has put up 100 million pounds to buy
portfolios of loans and credit card debt taken out by borrowers
who have fallen into financial difficulty. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
LENOVO CHIEF PUTS DOWN APPLE
Lenovo , the Chinese PC maker, is looking to
challenge Apple's dominance of the tablet computer
market with a family of devices designed to appeal to a broader
audience than Apple's single iPad model. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
VTB U-TURN ON SPENDING SPREE
Russia's VTB has abandoned plans to continue its
acquisition spree following pressure from investors furious
about the bank's disastrous purchase of local rival Bank of
Moscow . here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)