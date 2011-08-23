MWB TAKEOVER OF BUSINESS EXCHANGE IN DOUBT

The attempted takeover of MWB Business Exchange , the serviced office group, by its biggest shareholder is hanging in the balance after an agreement with leading independent investors expired.

GOLDMAN'S SORRELL IN MOVE TO MAN GROUP

Jonathan Sorrell, one of Goldman Sachs' top bankers and the son of Martin Sorrell, chief executive of the advertising group WPP , is to join Man Group as a senior executive at the hedge fund manager.

PETROFAC EYES OPPORTUNITIES IN LIBYA

Petrofac , the oil and gas services company, is eyeing opportunities in Libya as some of the industry's biggest players look to return to the country after rebel forces swept into Tripoli on Monday, hailing the end of Muammar Gaddafi's rule.

UNION PACIFIC CROSSES PROFITABILITY THRESHOLD

Union Pacific ,the operator of the U.S.'s largest railway network, has crossed a key profitability threshold for only the second year in its 149-year history, amid a rebound that has vindicated Warren Buffett's 2009 gamble on the sector.

CALL FOR TAX BREAKS FOR INDUSTRY

Company taxation should be reshaped to discriminate in favour of manufacturing in order to rebalance the economy, according to Jim McColl, one of the richest men in Scotland.

GROUPS CAST NET TOWARDS CHINA FOR EXECUTIVES

Companies face a scramble to hire talented executives with Chinese experience to join their boards as the focus of UK business shifts increasingly towards the east, according to a survey by the Blackwood Group.