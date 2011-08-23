MWB TAKEOVER OF BUSINESS EXCHANGE IN DOUBT
The attempted takeover of MWB Business Exchange , the
serviced office group, by its biggest shareholder is hanging in
the balance after an agreement with leading independent
investors expired. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
GOLDMAN'S SORRELL IN MOVE TO MAN GROUP
Jonathan Sorrell, one of Goldman Sachs' top bankers
and the son of Martin Sorrell, chief executive of the
advertising group WPP , is to join Man Group as a
senior executive at the hedge fund manager. here,s01=1.html#axzz1ViM8qAfg
PETROFAC EYES OPPORTUNITIES IN LIBYA
Petrofac , the oil and gas services company, is
eyeing opportunities in Libya as some of the industry's biggest
players look to return to the country after rebel forces swept
into Tripoli on Monday, hailing the end of Muammar Gaddafi's
rule. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
UNION PACIFIC CROSSES PROFITABILITY THRESHOLD
Union Pacific ,the operator of the U.S.'s largest
railway network, has crossed a key profitability threshold for
only the second year in its 149-year history, amid a rebound
that has vindicated Warren Buffett's 2009 gamble on the sector.
here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
CALL FOR TAX BREAKS FOR INDUSTRY
Company taxation should be reshaped to discriminate in
favour of manufacturing in order to rebalance the economy,
according to Jim McColl, one of the richest men in Scotland. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
GROUPS CAST NET TOWARDS CHINA FOR EXECUTIVES
Companies face a scramble to hire talented executives with
Chinese experience to join their boards as the focus of UK
business shifts increasingly towards the east, according to a
survey by the Blackwood Group. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)