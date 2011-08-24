TECH DEALS RETURN TO PRE-CRISIS LEVELS

Deals in the technology and telecoms industry have returned to pre-recession levels this year, thanks to a number of big acquisitions such as AT&T's $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile.

GULFSANDS IN SYRIAN OIL PAYMENTS TO ASSAD'S COUSIN

Gulfsands Petroleum , the London-listed oil and gas company, agreed to give a share of profits from its production activities in Syria to a company controlled by Rami Makhlouf, the cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

CHARTER IN TALKS WITH ALTERNATIVE BIDDER

Shares in Charter International jumped by more than 20 percent on Tuesday after the metal cutting and welding supplier and maker of industrial compressors said it was in early stage talks with an alternative potential bidder.

MCGRAW-HILL EYES EDUCATION UNIT SPIN-OFF

McGraw-Hill is moving towards a spin-off of its education business in September as it continues a wholesale restructuring of the company and tries to reinvigorate its Standard & Poor's ratings business.

MOST LOWER-INCOME FAMILIES UNABLE TO SAVE

Under half of the households of low-to-middle income earners in Britain have no cash left over at the end of the month after meeting expenses, in contrast with two-thirds of upper-income families who do, a survey conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of the Resolution Foundation has revealed.

CONFIDENCE DRAINS FROM CONSUMERS IN EUROZONE

Eurozone consumer optimism has plummeted this month at the fastest rate for 20 years, while manufacturing contracted for the first time in two years, according to surveys that indicated economic growth across the region would remain at near stagnation.

SLUMP IN NEW HOMES TO CONTINUE

British homebuilding statistics published later this week will show another fall in the number of planning applications granted for new homes, in fresh evidence of a slump in the industry. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)