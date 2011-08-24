UPDATE 4-Israel's Delek expands in North Sea with Ithaca Energy deal
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
TECH DEALS RETURN TO PRE-CRISIS LEVELS
GULFSANDS IN SYRIAN OIL PAYMENTS TO ASSAD'S COUSIN

Gulfsands Petroleum , the London-listed oil and gas company, agreed to give a share of profits from its production activities in Syria to a company controlled by Rami Makhlouf, the cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
GULFSANDS IN SYRIAN OIL PAYMENTS TO ASSAD'S COUSIN
CHARTER IN TALKS WITH ALTERNATIVE BIDDER

Shares in Charter International jumped by more than 20 percent on Tuesday after the metal cutting and welding supplier and maker of industrial compressors said it was in early stage talks with an alternative potential bidder.
CHARTER IN TALKS WITH ALTERNATIVE BIDDER
MCGRAW-HILL EYES EDUCATION UNIT SPIN-OFF

McGraw-Hill is moving towards a spin-off of its education business in September as it continues a wholesale restructuring of the company and tries to reinvigorate its Standard & Poor's ratings business.
MCGRAW-HILL EYES EDUCATION UNIT SPIN-OFF
McGraw-Hill is moving towards a spin-off of its education business in September as it continues a wholesale restructuring of the company and tries to reinvigorate its Standard & Poor's ratings business. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
MOST LOWER-INCOME FAMILIES UNABLE TO SAVE
CONFIDENCE DRAINS FROM CONSUMERS IN EUROZONE

Eurozone consumer optimism has plummeted this month at the fastest rate for 20 years, while manufacturing contracted for the first time in two years, according to surveys that indicated economic growth across the region would remain at near stagnation.
CONFIDENCE DRAINS FROM CONSUMERS IN EUROZONE
SLUMP IN NEW HOMES TO CONTINUE

British homebuilding statistics published later this week will show another fall in the number of planning applications granted for new homes, in fresh evidence of a slump in the industry.
SLUMP IN NEW HOMES TO CONTINUE
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
