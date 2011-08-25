GOOGLE TO PAY $500 MILLION OVER UNLAWFUL DRUG ADS
Google has reached a $500 million settlement with
U.S. prosecutors to resolve a criminal investigation into its
accepting advertisements from companies selling unlicensed
pharmaceuticals. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
BHP CHIEF SAYS MINING EXPECTATIONS ARE TOO HIGH
The chief executive of BHP Billiton , the world's
biggest miner, warned on Wednesday that the market was
overestimating the ability of the industry to bring on new mines
and relieve high metals prices. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
UK MAKE TAX DEAL OVER SWISS BANK ACCOUNTS
The UK and Swiss governments have reached a landmark deal to
tax undeclared Swiss bank accounts in an accord expected to
yield an initial 5 billion pounds for the British government. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
CHARTER READY TO EXTEND BID DEADLINE
Charter International , the engineering company
being pursued by turnround specialist Melrose , has
effectively left the door open to a further sweetened offer by
signalling that it could be prepared to request an extension to
a "put up for shut up" deadline of Sept. 6 imposed by the
Takeover Panel. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
NEWCASTLE WIND TURBINE PROJECT SHELVED
A project to build the world's largest wind turbine blade in
Newcastle, northern England, has been shelved. Clipper Windpower
a Californian company, was scheduled to develop and built the
blade for the project. However, its parent company United
Technologies Corporation has terminated the project. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
PHOENIX EQUITY POISED TO SELL ASCO
Phoenix Equity Partners is preparing to sell Asco Group, the
fast-growing oil and gas logistics business based in Scotland,
and has appointed the advisory boutique Lexicon Partners to
sound out a possible sale or part sale of the company. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
TESCO BOARD UNDER SCRUTINY AS HIGGINSON LEAVES
Andrew Higginson, the executive in charge of Tesco's
banking and online operations, is to retire from his
position at the world's third-largest grocer, in the first big
board departure since the arrival of Philip Clarke as chief
executive. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
WPP DEFIES GLOOM TO REPORT PROFIT RISE
Gathering "storm clouds" over marketing budgets failed to
darken an upbeat outlook from WPP as Sir Martin
Sorrell's advertising group shrugged off macroeconomic
uncertainty and doubled its acquisition budget for the second
time this year. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)