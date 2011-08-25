GOOGLE TO PAY $500 MILLION OVER UNLAWFUL DRUG ADS

Google has reached a $500 million settlement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve a criminal investigation into its accepting advertisements from companies selling unlicensed pharmaceuticals. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

BHP CHIEF SAYS MINING EXPECTATIONS ARE TOO HIGH

The chief executive of BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, warned on Wednesday that the market was overestimating the ability of the industry to bring on new mines and relieve high metals prices. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

UK MAKE TAX DEAL OVER SWISS BANK ACCOUNTS

The UK and Swiss governments have reached a landmark deal to tax undeclared Swiss bank accounts in an accord expected to yield an initial 5 billion pounds for the British government. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

CHARTER READY TO EXTEND BID DEADLINE

Charter International , the engineering company being pursued by turnround specialist Melrose , has effectively left the door open to a further sweetened offer by signalling that it could be prepared to request an extension to a "put up for shut up" deadline of Sept. 6 imposed by the Takeover Panel. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

NEWCASTLE WIND TURBINE PROJECT SHELVED

A project to build the world's largest wind turbine blade in Newcastle, northern England, has been shelved. Clipper Windpower a Californian company, was scheduled to develop and built the blade for the project. However, its parent company United Technologies Corporation has terminated the project. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

PHOENIX EQUITY POISED TO SELL ASCO

Phoenix Equity Partners is preparing to sell Asco Group, the fast-growing oil and gas logistics business based in Scotland, and has appointed the advisory boutique Lexicon Partners to sound out a possible sale or part sale of the company. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

TESCO BOARD UNDER SCRUTINY AS HIGGINSON LEAVES

Andrew Higginson, the executive in charge of Tesco's banking and online operations, is to retire from his position at the world's third-largest grocer, in the first big board departure since the arrival of Philip Clarke as chief executive. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

WPP DEFIES GLOOM TO REPORT PROFIT RISE

Gathering "storm clouds" over marketing budgets failed to darken an upbeat outlook from WPP as Sir Martin Sorrell's advertising group shrugged off macroeconomic uncertainty and doubled its acquisition budget for the second time this year. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)