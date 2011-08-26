BREVAN HOWARD CAPITALISES ON TURMOIL
Brevan Howard, the world's largest macro hedge fund, has
made close to $1.5 billion over the past three weeks on the back
of turmoil in the global markets. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
SHORT-SELLING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE SEPTEMBER
Short-selling bans on selected European bank stocks have
been extended until the end of September in an unprecedented
degree of regulatory coordination. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg
BUFFETT INVESTS BIG IN BOFA
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has agreed to
invest $5 billion (3 billion pounds) to shore up confidence in
Bank of America , in a deal that underscores the
billionaire's role in stabilising U.S. financial institutions in
times of crisis.
CO-OP CAUTIOUS OVER BID FOR LLOYD'S
The chief executive of the Co-operative Group sounded a
cautionary note on its bid for some of Lloyds Banking Group's
branches saying it was still considering whether such a
move would make sense for the mutual.
EX-LEHMAN INVESTORS TO SETTLE LAWSUIT
Dick Fuld, the former chief executive of Lehman Brothers
, and 13 others have agreed to pay $90 million to
settle a shareholder lawsuit alleging the former executives and
board members misled investors about the bank's financial health
before its bankruptcy filing.
MIGRATION INTO UK RISES BY 21 PERCENT
Net migration into Britain rose by 21 percent last year to
239,000 on the back of a significant fall in people leaving the
country and a net increase in migrants from eastern Europe,
according to the Office for National Statistics.
FINANCE MINISTERS MOVE TO SAVE GREEK BAILOUT
Euro zone finance ministry officials will try to rescue
their 109 billion euro Greek bailout deal by overhauling a
controversial Finnish collateral agreement with Athens to open
it up to other European creditor countries.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)