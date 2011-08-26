BREVAN HOWARD CAPITALISES ON TURMOIL

Brevan Howard, the world's largest macro hedge fund, has made close to $1.5 billion over the past three weeks on the back of turmoil in the global markets. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

SHORT-SELLING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE SEPTEMBER

Short-selling bans on selected European bank stocks have been extended until the end of September in an unprecedented degree of regulatory coordination. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

BUFFETT INVESTS BIG IN BOFA

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has agreed to invest $5 billion (3 billion pounds) to shore up confidence in Bank of America , in a deal that underscores the billionaire's role in stabilising U.S. financial institutions in times of crisis. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

CO-OP CAUTIOUS OVER BID FOR LLOYD'S

The chief executive of the Co-operative Group sounded a cautionary note on its bid for some of Lloyds Banking Group's branches saying it was still considering whether such a move would make sense for the mutual. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

EX-LEHMAN INVESTORS TO SETTLE LAWSUIT

Dick Fuld, the former chief executive of Lehman Brothers , and 13 others have agreed to pay $90 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit alleging the former executives and board members misled investors about the bank's financial health before its bankruptcy filing. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

MIGRATION INTO UK RISES BY 21 PERCENT

Net migration into Britain rose by 21 percent last year to 239,000 on the back of a significant fall in people leaving the country and a net increase in migrants from eastern Europe, according to the Office for National Statistics. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

FINANCE MINISTERS MOVE TO SAVE GREEK BAILOUT

Euro zone finance ministry officials will try to rescue their 109 billion euro Greek bailout deal by overhauling a controversial Finnish collateral agreement with Athens to open it up to other European creditor countries. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)