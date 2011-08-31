EXXON SECURES ARCTIC DEAL

ExxonMobil has formed an Arctic exploration partnership with Rosneft , the Russian state oil group. The deal will give the state-controlled Russian company minority stakes in projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, onshore fields in Texas and elsewhere. here

DISPUTE OVER CONTROL OF LIBYA'S SOVEREIGN FUND

A dispute has erupted over control of Libya's $65-billion (40-billion pound) sovereign wealth fund, as the national transitional council attempts to maintain stability. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6

CHINA INTENSIFIES PURCHASES OF COPPER

Chinese companies and investors are stepping up their purchases of industrial commodities such as copper in a show of confidence in the global economy that stands in contrast to the turmoil in Western markets. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6

WATCHDOG PLANS RADICAL FUNDING AID

The European Banking Authority, Europe's top banks regulator, is drawing up options to help banks struggling to tap credit markets for medium and long-term funding, among the policy proposals being considered by the authority is a guarantee scheme for bank bonds. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6

CROSSRAIL DELAY GIVES HOPE TO UK BID

The competition to supply trains for the 16 billion Crossrail programme in Britain will be run under new procurement rules - intended to shift the balance in favour of UK bidders - after a decision to delay the process in order to reduce costs. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6

CHOI FAMILY CALL OFF RAB BID

Hong Kong's billionaire Choi family has backed out of plans to acquire funds from RAB Capital , the London-based hedge fund manager. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6

MAN UTD'S SINGAPORE IPO TO BE TWO-TIER

Manchester United football club's $1 billion initial public offering in Singapore will use a two-tier share structure that will minimise the influence of outside shareholders over the US-based Glazer family. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Writing by Stephen Mangan)