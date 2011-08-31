EXXON SECURES ARCTIC DEAL
ExxonMobil has formed an Arctic exploration
partnership with Rosneft , the Russian state oil group.
The deal will give the state-controlled Russian company minority
stakes in projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, onshore fields in
Texas and elsewhere. here
DISPUTE OVER CONTROL OF LIBYA'S SOVEREIGN FUND
A dispute has erupted over control of Libya's $65-billion
(40-billion pound) sovereign wealth fund, as the national
transitional council attempts to maintain stability. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
CHINA INTENSIFIES PURCHASES OF COPPER
Chinese companies and investors are stepping up their
purchases of industrial commodities such as copper in a show of
confidence in the global economy that stands in contrast to the
turmoil in Western markets. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
WATCHDOG PLANS RADICAL FUNDING AID
The European Banking Authority, Europe's top banks
regulator, is drawing up options to help banks struggling to tap
credit markets for medium and long-term funding, among the
policy proposals being considered by the authority is a
guarantee scheme for bank bonds. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
CROSSRAIL DELAY GIVES HOPE TO UK BID
The competition to supply trains for the 16 billion
Crossrail programme in Britain will be run under new procurement
rules - intended to shift the balance in favour of UK bidders -
after a decision to delay the process in order to reduce costs.
here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
CHOI FAMILY CALL OFF RAB BID
Hong Kong's billionaire Choi family has backed out of plans
to acquire funds from RAB Capital , the London-based
hedge fund manager. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
MAN UTD'S SINGAPORE IPO TO BE TWO-TIER
Manchester United football club's $1 billion
initial public offering in Singapore will use a two-tier share
structure that will minimise the influence of outside
shareholders over the US-based Glazer family. here#axzz1WYfPbMw6
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Writing by Stephen Mangan)