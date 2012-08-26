Financial Times

DEUTSCHE BANK TURNS SCREW ON BONUSES

Deutsche Bank has is to introduce rules allowing it to strip staff of bonuses earned at previous employers.

INSURERS FACE BIG AGRICULTURE LOSSES

The insurance industry faces its biggest ever loss in agriculture as the worst drought hit the U.S. in over 50 years.

ICE CREAM MAKERS SCOOP SWEET REWARDS

British ice cream makers can claim to be the hottest in Europe in creating specialist products.

G4S WINS FAVOUR DESPITE OLYMPICS FALLOUT

Shareholders in G4S are backing chief executive Nick Buckles ahead of the security group's half-year results on Monday.

CORPORATE DEBT ISSUANCE RED HOT IN AUGUST

This month has been the busiest August on record for global corporate bond issuance.

TV AD CAMPAIGNS FAIL TO REACH AUDIENCES

U.S. television advertising campaigns are failing to reach a large portion of their target audiences, according to new research.

US INVESTIGATES UNICREDIT OVER SANCTIONS

UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, is being investigated by U.S. authorities for possibly breaking sanctions with Iran.

ASSAD FORCES ACCUSED OF MASSACRE

Syrian opposition activists have accused the Syrian government of committing a massacre in a town near Damascus.

BRANSON'S WEST COAST OFFER REJECTED

Richard Branson's offer to run the West Coast train line not-for-profit, while the government reviews a contract decision, has been rejected.

HERTZ NEAR DEAL TO BUY DOLLAR THRIFTY

Hertz is on the verge of announcing a deal to buy rival car rental chain Dollar Thrifty.