Financial Times
PRIVATE FINANCE COST TAXPAYERS 20 BILLION POUNDS
The taxpayer is paying well over 20 billion pounds ($32.8
billion) in "extra" borrowing costs -- the equivalent of more
than 40 sizeable new hospitals -- for the 700 projects that
successive governments have acquired under the private finance
initiative, according to calculations by the Financial Times. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
BARRATT LOOKS TO SELL PART OF SHARED-EQUITY BOOK
Barratt Developments , Britain's largest volume
housebuilder, has entered talks with investors to sell its first
tranche of shared equity loans, in a move that could herald a
return of mortgage security products. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
ONGC EYES SALE OF DEEPWATER STAKES TO MAJORS
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in talks with
foreign oil majors BG , Eni and Shell (RDSa.L) to
sell stakes in deepwater developments off the country's
resource-rich eastern coast, as it seeks to replicate the
lucrative $7.2 billion deal struck between BP and
Reliance Industries . here#axzz1UODdGCoL
INVESTOR IRE SPARKS ICAP PAY REVIEW
Icap , the world's largest interdealer broker, is to
undertake a thorough review of its pay policy for the first time
in eight years. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
IZODIA SET FOR WINDING UP VOTE
Shareholders are set to vote on Monday on the windup of
Izobia, a company at the centre of one of the City of London's
most brazen, and longest running, corporate scandals. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
CINVEN IN TALKS TO BUY GUARDIAN LIFE INSURANCE
Cinven is in exclusive negotiations to buy
Guardian life insurance, in the first of an expected string of
deals by the UK private equity group in the sector. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
MELROSE EXPECTS BACKING FOR CASH RETURN
Melrose, the engineering turnround specialist, expects
overwhelming support when a vote to return 373 million pounds to
shareholders is declared on Monday morning, in spite of its
attempts to keep open a proposed offer of 1.4 billion pound for
fellow UK-listed engineering group Charter International
. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)