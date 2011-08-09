Financial Times
DIAMOND QUERIES BARCLAYS' FUTURE IN THE UK
The chief executive of Barclays has renewed
speculation over the bank's future in the UK if the British
government pushes ahead with sweeping reforms of the industry.
AIRASIA BACKER POISED FOR MAS STAKE
Tony Fernandes, the entrepreneur behind AirAsia ,
the fast-growing budget carrier, is poised to take a significant
minority shareholding in Malaysian Airline System ,
the troubled state-owned carrier, according to people close to
the discussions.
CIC IN TALKS OVER STAKE IN GDF SUEZ ARM
GDF Suez is in advanced talks to sell a minority
stake in its exploration and production business to China's
sovereign wealth fund for up to 3 billion euro ($4.2 billion) as
the French utility tries to reduce its debt.
VEDANTA TO BUY MINER AT CENTRE OF PROBE
Vedanta , the UK-listed Indian miner, has agreed to
take over a Liberian iron ore company that is under
investigation by the west African country's anti-corruption
authorities.
EVOLUTION BUYS BNP INVESTMENT BUSINESS
Evolution Group has agreed the purchase of the UK
private investment management business of BNP Paribas Wealth
Management , in spite of the UK stockbroker itself
being the takeover target of South African financial group
Investec .
DUBAI'S ICD TO REPAY $4 BILLION OF LOANS
Investment Corporation of Dubai, a holding company for many
of the debt-laden emirate's prize assets, said it would repay in
full $4 billion of loans that mature this month rather than opt
for refinancing.
