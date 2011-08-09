Financial Times

DIAMOND QUERIES BARCLAYS' FUTURE IN THE UK

The chief executive of Barclays has renewed speculation over the bank's future in the UK if the British government pushes ahead with sweeping reforms of the industry. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

AIRASIA BACKER POISED FOR MAS STAKE

Tony Fernandes, the entrepreneur behind AirAsia , the fast-growing budget carrier, is poised to take a significant minority shareholding in Malaysian Airline System , the troubled state-owned carrier, according to people close to the discussions. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

CIC IN TALKS OVER STAKE IN GDF SUEZ ARM

GDF Suez is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake in its exploration and production business to China's sovereign wealth fund for up to 3 billion euro ($4.2 billion) as the French utility tries to reduce its debt. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

VEDANTA TO BUY MINER AT CENTRE OF PROBE

Vedanta , the UK-listed Indian miner, has agreed to take over a Liberian iron ore company that is under investigation by the west African country's anti-corruption authorities. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

EVOLUTION BUYS BNP INVESTMENT BUSINESS

Evolution Group has agreed the purchase of the UK private investment management business of BNP Paribas Wealth Management , in spite of the UK stockbroker itself being the takeover target of South African financial group Investec . here#axzz1UODdGCoL

DUBAI'S ICD TO REPAY $4 BILLION OF LOANS

Investment Corporation of Dubai, a holding company for many of the debt-laden emirate's prize assets, said it would repay in full $4 billion of loans that mature this month rather than opt for refinancing. here#axzz1UODdGCoL (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Tim Pearce)