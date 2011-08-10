Financial Times

BP ACCUSES RUSSIAN PARTNER OF BREACHING SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT

BP has accused one of its Russian joint venture partners of breaching a shareholder agreement just three months after they thwarted the UK group's plans to strike an alliance with state energy company Rosneft .

LEHMAN ESTATE EYES DISPOSAL OF ARCHSTONE

The Lehman Brothers estate is pushing ahead with plans to sell or list Archstone, the apartment company that it took private for $22 billion near the zenith of the property boom, even as market ructions complicate discussions about how to proceed with Bank of America and Barclays , owners of sizeable stakes.

BOFA CHIEF FACES CRUCIAL CALL WITH INVESTORS

Brian Moynihan, chief executive of Bank of America , faces a crucial conference call with Wall Street investors today, after a sharp fall in the bank's share price and continued questions over its exposure to mortgage losses and litigation.

CAIRN SEEKS TO EXTEND INDIA SALE TIMETABLE

London-listed Cairn Energy has told the Indian government it cannot meet its deadline this month to have new conditions in place for the proposed $6.5 billion sale of Rajasthan oil fields to Vedanta Resources .



ORACLE GOES ON EUROPEAN HIRING SPREE

Oracle , the business software company, is launching a recruitment drive aiming to bring 1,700 new employees into the company across Europe.

MOOD DARKENS AHEAD OF BANK'S DATA

As the Bank of England unveils its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday, it does so not only against a recent backdrop of weaker-than-expected data but also with a much darker economic outlook. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)