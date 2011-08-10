Financial Times
BP ACCUSES RUSSIAN PARTNER OF BREACHING SHAREHOLDER
AGREEMENT
BP has accused one of its Russian joint venture
partners of breaching a shareholder agreement just three months
after they thwarted the UK group's plans to strike an alliance
LEHMAN ESTATE EYES DISPOSAL OF ARCHSTONE
The Lehman Brothers estate is pushing ahead with
plans to sell or list Archstone, the apartment company that it
took private for $22 billion near the zenith of the property
boom, even as market ructions complicate discussions about how
to proceed with Bank of America and Barclays ,
BOFA CHIEF FACES CRUCIAL CALL WITH INVESTORS
Brian Moynihan, chief executive of Bank of America ,
faces a crucial conference call with Wall Street investors
today, after a sharp fall in the bank's share price and
continued questions over its exposure to mortgage losses and
CAIRN SEEKS TO EXTEND INDIA SALE TIMETABLE
London-listed Cairn Energy has told the Indian
government it cannot meet its deadline this month to have new
conditions in place for the proposed $6.5 billion sale of
Rajasthan oil fields to Vedanta Resources .
ORACLE GOES ON EUROPEAN HIRING SPREE
Oracle , the business software company, is launching
a recruitment drive aiming to bring 1,700 new employees into the
MOOD DARKENS AHEAD OF BANK'S DATA
As the Bank of England unveils its quarterly inflation
report on Wednesday, it does so not only against a recent
backdrop of weaker-than-expected data but also with a much
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)