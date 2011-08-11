Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Financial Times
VODAFONE FINDS INVESTOR FOR INDIAN BUSINESS
Vodafone on Wednesday announced that it had agreed a new deal with Piramal Healthcare, a local investor, for its Indian mobile phone business. The move should ensure the UK telecoms group does not breach the country's foreign ownership rules. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
SOCGEN FARES WORST IN BANK ROUT
Société Générale was the reluctant winner of Wednesday's prize for the worst performing bank stock in Europe. The shares of France's number two bank by market capitalisation slumped 15 percent, rounding out 10 days of European bank bearishness. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
EADS ON 11 BILLION POUND PROWL FOR BOLT-ON BUSINESS
EADS is looking to make more acquisitions as it seeks to put its 11 billion euros ($15.6 billion) of net cash to work and rebalance its portfolio, says the chief financial officer of the European aerospace and defence company. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
GROUPON REVISES ITS IPO PROSPECTUS
Groupon has abandoned a controversial accounting measure in a revised prospectus for its initial public offering filed on Wednesday, and reported both staggering revenue growth and net losses for the second quarter of 2011. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
FACEBOOK ADDS NEW APP TO COMPETE IN FAST CHAT MARKET
Facebook has launched an instant messaging application for smartphones to compete with similar services such as WhatsApp and BlackBerry Messenger, as the booming market for chat apps threatens mobile operators' traditional revenues. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
INDIAN PROTESTS PLANNED OVER OLYMPIC SPONSOR
Anger is mounting in India at the appointment of Dow Chemical as a 2012 Olympics sponsor. Some activists say that allowing Dow to sponsor the London Olympics "legitimises" the company's links to the 1984 Bhopal chemical disaster, which killed at least 8,000 people. here#axzz1UODdGCoL (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks with banks to raise $2 billion to $3 billion in debt, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)