Financial Times

BOFA FACES OBSTACLES OVER CCB STAKE SALE

Bank of America is facing difficulties in selling down its 10 percent stake in China Construction Bank (CCB) , partly because potential investors are expecting a deluge of rights issues, share sales and new listings from Chinese banks. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

CHIEF EXECUTIVES BUY SHARES TO SHOW BELIEF IN BUSINESSES

North American chief executives and their senior managers, from companies such as Morgan Stanley , Chiquita Brands , General Motors and the holding company of United Airlines and Continental , are buying their companies' shares on a scale not seen since March 2009. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

LLOYDS TO RECOVER VALUE FROM IRISH PROPERTIES

As much as 1 billion euros (877 million pounds) of distressed Irish properties backed by debt from Lloyds Banking Group could be transferred to a new venture with one of Ireland's best-known property groups, Green Property. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

TAKEOVER PANEL GIVES MELROSE BID DEADLINE

The Takeover Panel has imposed a deadline of September 6 for Melrose to make a formal offer for fellow UK-listed engineering group Charter International or walk away. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

STANDARD BANK MOVES BASE TO JOHANNESBURG

Standard Bank , one of Africa's largest banks, is moving the headquarters of its international operations from London to Johannesburg as it looks to save $75 million a year from its non-African business. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

MIXED MESSAGES FROM TWITTER, FACEBOOK AND RIM OVER CAMERON'S RIOT BLOCK THREAT

Facebook, Twitter and BlackBerry-maker Research in Motion have given quite different responses to the British prime minister's call for them to play a greater role in preventing future riots on the British streets. here#axzz1UlXwgl1C (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)