Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Financial Times
BOFA FACES OBSTACLES OVER CCB STAKE SALE
Bank of America is facing difficulties in selling down its 10 percent stake in China Construction Bank (CCB) , partly because potential investors are expecting a deluge of rights issues, share sales and new listings from Chinese banks. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
CHIEF EXECUTIVES BUY SHARES TO SHOW BELIEF IN BUSINESSES
North American chief executives and their senior managers, from companies such as Morgan Stanley , Chiquita Brands , General Motors and the holding company of United Airlines and Continental , are buying their companies' shares on a scale not seen since March 2009. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
LLOYDS TO RECOVER VALUE FROM IRISH PROPERTIES
As much as 1 billion euros (877 million pounds) of distressed Irish properties backed by debt from Lloyds Banking Group could be transferred to a new venture with one of Ireland's best-known property groups, Green Property. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
TAKEOVER PANEL GIVES MELROSE BID DEADLINE
The Takeover Panel has imposed a deadline of September 6 for Melrose to make a formal offer for fellow UK-listed engineering group Charter International or walk away. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
STANDARD BANK MOVES BASE TO JOHANNESBURG
Standard Bank , one of Africa's largest banks, is moving the headquarters of its international operations from London to Johannesburg as it looks to save $75 million a year from its non-African business. here#axzz1UODdGCoL
MIXED MESSAGES FROM TWITTER, FACEBOOK AND RIM OVER CAMERON'S RIOT BLOCK THREAT
Facebook, Twitter and BlackBerry-maker Research in Motion have given quite different responses to the British prime minister's call for them to play a greater role in preventing future riots on the British streets. here#axzz1UlXwgl1C (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 7 Workers are set to strike on Thursday at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine after contract talks mediated by the Chilean government failed to reach a deal, the main union at the world's largest copper mine told Reuters.