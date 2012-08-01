Financial Times

Headlines

EUROPEAN LENDERS TAKE LIBOR SCANDAL HIT -

link.reuters.com/wyf79s

SWITZERLAND IS 'NEW CHINA' IN CURRENCIES -

link.reuters.com/zyf79s

CHINESE SWIMMER AT CENTRE OF DOPING STORM -

link.reuters.com/qag79s

BP CHIEF ON DEFENSIVE AS EARNINGS PLUNGE -

link.reuters.com/nag79s

HOTEL PROBE LOOKS AT ROOM FOR COMPETITORS -

link.reuters.com/mag79s

NOMURA FACES PENALTY OVER INSIDER CASE -

link.reuters.com/cag79s

HOLLANDE AND MONTI VOW TO PROTECT EURO -

link.reuters.com/xyf79s

PAYMENT SCHEME LIKELY IF HEATHROW GROWS -

link.reuters.com/pag79s

DEUTSCHE BANK TO CUT 1,900 JOBS -

link.reuters.com/bag79s

MICROSOFT LAUNCHES NEW EMAIL SERVICE -

link.reuters.com/dag79s

POKER COMPANIES SETTLE US FRAUD CHARGES -

link.reuters.com/fag79s

Overview

EUROPEAN LENDERS TAKE LIBOR SCANDAL HIT

Europe's economy took their toll on two of the region's leading investment banks, Deutsche Bank and UBS , which both revealed sharp profit falls. link.reuters.com/gag79s

SWITZERLAND IS 'NEW CHINA' IN CURRENCIES

There is a "new China" active in the currency markets, according to analysts, as Switzerland's battle to weaken the franc inflates. link.reuters.com/zyf79s

CHINESE SWIMMER AT CENTRE OF DOPING STORM

A teenage Chinese swimmer was on Monday at the centre of the Olympic Games' first controversy over allegations of doping. link.reuters.com/qag79s

BP CHIEF ON DEFENSIVE AS EARNINGS PLUNGE

BP's chief executive was forced to deny the group had lost its way after unveiling disappointing second-quarter earnings. link.reuters.com/nag79s

HOTEL PROBE LOOKS AT ROOM FOR COMPETITORS

The Office of Fair Trading on Tuesday accused the InterContinental Hotels Group of anti-competitive behaviour. link.reuters.com/mag79s

NOMURA FACES PENALTY OVER INSIDER CASE

Japan's financial regulator is set to penalise Nomura for breaching Japanese financial law. link.reuters.com/cag79s

HOLLANDE AND MONTI VOW TO PROTECT EURO

Francois Hollande and Mario Monti issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing a determination to "do everything" to protect the euro. link.reuters.com/hag79s

PAYMENT SCHEME LIKELY IF HEATHROW GROWS

BAA, Heathrow's owner, expects that a noise compensation regime will be needed if a third runway at the airport is given the ministerial go-ahead. link.reuters.com/pag79s

DEUTSCHE BANK TO CUT 1,900 JOBS

Deutsche Bank's new co-chief executive Anshu Jain is to cut 1,500 jobs at the group's investment bank. link.reuters.com/bag79s

MICROSOFT LAUNCHES NEW EMAIL SERVICE

Microsoft Corp unveiled a revamped, Facebook-friendly version of its free, online email service on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/dag79s

POKER COMPANIES SETTLE US FRAUD CHARGES

U.S. authorities settled a massive fraud complaint against the world's most popular online poker company on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/fag79s

($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)