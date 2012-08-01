UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
Overview
EUROPEAN LENDERS TAKE LIBOR SCANDAL HIT
Europe's economy took their toll on two of the region's leading investment banks, Deutsche Bank and UBS , which both revealed sharp profit falls. link.reuters.com/gag79s
SWITZERLAND IS 'NEW CHINA' IN CURRENCIES
There is a "new China" active in the currency markets, according to analysts, as Switzerland's battle to weaken the franc inflates. link.reuters.com/zyf79s
CHINESE SWIMMER AT CENTRE OF DOPING STORM
A teenage Chinese swimmer was on Monday at the centre of the Olympic Games' first controversy over allegations of doping. link.reuters.com/qag79s
BP CHIEF ON DEFENSIVE AS EARNINGS PLUNGE
BP's chief executive was forced to deny the group had lost its way after unveiling disappointing second-quarter earnings. link.reuters.com/nag79s
HOTEL PROBE LOOKS AT ROOM FOR COMPETITORS
The Office of Fair Trading on Tuesday accused the InterContinental Hotels Group of anti-competitive behaviour. link.reuters.com/mag79s
NOMURA FACES PENALTY OVER INSIDER CASE
Japan's financial regulator is set to penalise Nomura for breaching Japanese financial law. link.reuters.com/cag79s
HOLLANDE AND MONTI VOW TO PROTECT EURO
Francois Hollande and Mario Monti issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing a determination to "do everything" to protect the euro. link.reuters.com/hag79s
PAYMENT SCHEME LIKELY IF HEATHROW GROWS
BAA, Heathrow's owner, expects that a noise compensation regime will be needed if a third runway at the airport is given the ministerial go-ahead. link.reuters.com/pag79s
DEUTSCHE BANK TO CUT 1,900 JOBS
Deutsche Bank's new co-chief executive Anshu Jain is to cut 1,500 jobs at the group's investment bank. link.reuters.com/bag79s
MICROSOFT LAUNCHES NEW EMAIL SERVICE
Microsoft Corp unveiled a revamped, Facebook-friendly version of its free, online email service on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/dag79s
POKER COMPANIES SETTLE US FRAUD CHARGES
U.S. authorities settled a massive fraud complaint against the world's most popular online poker company on Tuesday. link.reuters.com/fag79s
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
